Denarius Market Capitalization Hits $703,093.00 (D)

Denarius (CURRENCY:D) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. In the last week, Denarius has traded 8.4% higher against the dollar. Denarius has a market capitalization of $703,093.00 and approximately $3,605.00 worth of Denarius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Denarius coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00001148 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and TradeOgre.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Denarius alerts:

Electra (ECA) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded up 82.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Denarius

D is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 14th, 2017. Denarius’ total supply is 6,991,490 coins. Denarius’ official Twitter account is @denariuscoin. The Reddit community for Denarius is /r/denariuscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Denarius’ official website is denarius.io.

Buying and Selling Denarius

Denarius can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, SouthXchange, CoinExchange, TradeOgre, Cryptohub and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Denarius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Denarius should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Denarius using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Denarius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Denarius and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.