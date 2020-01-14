Dent Price Tops $0.0002 (DENT)

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 14th. Dent has a market cap of $13.56 million and $383,124.00 worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dent token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Radar Relay and BitForex. During the last week, Dent has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dent alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 100.9% against the dollar and now trades at $396.03 or 0.04512467 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011415 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00192997 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00028943 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00131501 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Dent Token Profile

Dent launched on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,528,022,816 tokens. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin. Dent’s official website is www.dentcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Dent

Dent can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, BitForex, Kucoin, Cobinhood, FCoin, Bitbns, WazirX, CoinBene, Coinrail, Liquid, OKEx, LATOKEN, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Lykke Exchange, HitBTC, Binance, Fatbtc, IDEX and Allbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.