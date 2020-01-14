Dero (DERO) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $500,626.00

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00003760 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre. In the last week, Dero has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. Dero has a total market capitalization of $3.01 million and approximately $500,626.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded down 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Masari (MSR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000212 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

About Dero

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,166,278 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. The official website for Dero is dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject.

Dero Coin Trading

Dero can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

