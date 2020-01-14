Deutsche Bank Boosts Redrow (LON:RDW) Price Target to GBX 891

Redrow (LON:RDW) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank from GBX 704 ($9.26) to GBX 891 ($11.72) in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.47% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RDW. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Redrow from GBX 711 ($9.35) to GBX 707 ($9.30) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Redrow in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 665 ($8.75) price target on shares of Redrow in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 665 ($8.75) price target on shares of Redrow in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 820 ($10.79) price target (up from GBX 815 ($10.72)) on shares of Redrow in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Redrow presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 766.80 ($10.09).

Get Redrow alerts:

Shares of RDW stock opened at GBX 765 ($10.06) on Tuesday. Redrow has a 12-month low of GBX 528 ($6.95) and a 12-month high of GBX 772 ($10.16). The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 720.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 621.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05.

In other Redrow news, insider Graham Cope sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 664 ($8.73), for a total value of £996,000 ($1,310,181.53). Also, insider John F. Tutte acquired 28,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 88 ($1.16) per share, with a total value of £24,859.12 ($32,700.76).

About Redrow

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Redrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.