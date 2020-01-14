Deutsche Bank Increases Bellway (LON:BWY) Price Target to GBX 4,132

Bellway (LON:BWY) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank from GBX 3,538 ($46.54) to GBX 4,132 ($54.35) in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on BWY. HSBC lifted their price objective on Bellway from GBX 4,290 ($56.43) to GBX 4,300 ($56.56) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,875 ($50.97) price objective (up from GBX 3,574 ($47.01)) on shares of Bellway in a research report on Friday, September 27th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($48.67) price objective (up from GBX 3,600 ($47.36)) on shares of Bellway in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Bellway from GBX 3,560 ($46.83) to GBX 4,220 ($55.51) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bellway in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Bellway has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,947.67 ($51.93).

Shares of Bellway stock opened at GBX 3,983 ($52.39) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Bellway has a 1 year low of GBX 333.45 ($4.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,896 ($51.25). The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,661.38 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,207.36.

In other news, insider Jason Honeyman bought 2,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,157 ($41.53) per share, with a total value of £68,443.76 ($90,033.89).

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. It builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides social housing to housing associations. It owns and controls 37,855 plots of land.

