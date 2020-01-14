Deutsche Bank Increases Countryside Properties (LON:CSP) Price Target to GBX 525

Countryside Properties (LON:CSP) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank from GBX 415 ($5.46) to GBX 525 ($6.91) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CSP. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Countryside Properties from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 590 ($7.76) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 454 ($5.97) price objective (up previously from GBX 422 ($5.55)) on shares of Countryside Properties in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Countryside Properties to an “add” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 410 ($5.39) to GBX 530 ($6.97) in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 480.17 ($6.32).

Shares of LON:CSP opened at GBX 480.80 ($6.32) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Countryside Properties has a fifty-two week low of GBX 275.60 ($3.63) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 477.80 ($6.29). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 445.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 350.65. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion and a PE ratio of 12.89.

Countryside Properties (LON:CSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported GBX 40.80 ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 39.60 ($0.52) by GBX 1.20 ($0.02). As a group, research analysts forecast that Countryside Properties will post 3259.0000551 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Countryside Properties news, insider Ian Sutcliffe sold 52,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 468 ($6.16), for a total value of £243,528.48 ($320,347.91).

Countryside Properties Company Profile

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two divisions, Housebuilding and Partnerships. The Housebuilding division develops large-scale sites, and provides private and affordable homes in London and the South East of England.

