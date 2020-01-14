Deutsche Bank Increases Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target to $280.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank from $270.00 to $280.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.37.

Get Facebook alerts:

NASDAQ FB traded down $1.06 on Tuesday, reaching $220.85. 4,314,364 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,240,930. The firm has a market cap of $632.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $204.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.39. Facebook has a fifty-two week low of $141.27 and a fifty-two week high of $219.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $17.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.85, for a total value of $55,341.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,982.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,876.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,353,740 shares of company stock worth $256,885,137. 14.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 153.2% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Whitnell & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 70.0% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 170 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.