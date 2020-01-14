Deutsche Bank Lowers Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) to Sell

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They presently have a GBX 368 ($4.84) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 371 ($4.88). Deutsche Bank’s price target points to a potential downside of 14.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 390 ($5.13) to GBX 385 ($5.06) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Liberum Capital lifted their price target on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 379 ($4.99) to GBX 412 ($5.42) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 407 ($5.35) price target (up previously from GBX 396 ($5.21)) on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 370 ($4.87) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 355 ($4.67) to GBX 435 ($5.72) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 405.18 ($5.33).

Shares of CRST opened at GBX 429 ($5.64) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 4.16. Crest Nicholson has a twelve month low of GBX 330 ($4.34) and a twelve month high of GBX 469 ($6.17). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 416.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 381.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.09.

Crest Nicholson Company Profile

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops apartments, houses, regeneration schemes, and garden villages; and commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

