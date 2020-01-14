Deutsche Bank Raises Persimmon (LON:PSN) Price Target to GBX 3,096

Persimmon (LON:PSN) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank from GBX 2,386 ($31.39) to GBX 3,096 ($40.73) in a research report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PSN. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Liberum Capital increased their target price on shares of Persimmon from GBX 2,950 ($38.81) to GBX 3,050 ($40.12) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Persimmon from GBX 2,720 ($35.78) to GBX 3,000 ($39.46) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Peel Hunt increased their target price on shares of Persimmon from GBX 2,025 ($26.64) to GBX 2,830 ($37.23) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Persimmon from GBX 2,400 ($31.57) to GBX 2,650 ($34.86) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Persimmon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,756.38 ($36.26).

PSN stock opened at GBX 2,758 ($36.28) on Tuesday. Persimmon has a 12-month low of GBX 1,444.50 ($19.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,950 ($38.81). The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,637.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,232.81.

Persimmon Company Profile

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

