Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) Given a €51.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) has been given a €51.00 ($59.30) price objective by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.55% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €58.50 ($68.02) price target on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €37.00 ($43.02) price target on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €44.01 ($51.18).

Shares of DLG stock opened at €47.42 ($55.14) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €45.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €42.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion and a PE ratio of 11.62. Dialog Semiconductor has a 12-month low of €21.06 ($24.49) and a 12-month high of €47.38 ($55.09).

Dialog Semiconductor Company Profile

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive & Industrial, Connectivity, and Advanced Mixed Signal.

