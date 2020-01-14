Diamond Price Tops $0.51 on Major Exchanges (DMD)

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 14th. One Diamond coin can now be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00005852 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, CryptoBridge and Bittrex. Diamond has a market capitalization of $1.74 million and approximately $409.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Diamond has traded up 8.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Diamond alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002094 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About Diamond

Diamond (CRYPTO:DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,402,978 coins. Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Diamond Coin Trading

Diamond can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bittrex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.