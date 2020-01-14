Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,660,000 shares, a decline of 9.7% from the December 15th total of 8,480,000 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.26. 2,048,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,982,969. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $73.18 and a 1 year high of $114.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.77. The stock has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.85.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $975.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 29.59% and a return on equity of 6.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 81.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Fruth Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 2,479 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 164.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 12,065 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 7,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.71.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

