Digimarc Corp (NASDAQ:DMRC) Short Interest Up 10.5% in December

Digimarc Corp (NASDAQ:DMRC) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,640,000 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the December 15th total of 2,390,000 shares. Currently, 23.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 25.7 days.

In related news, CEO Bruce L. Davis sold 23,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $802,545.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,185.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Tony Rodriguez sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,391 shares of company stock worth $905,545 over the last 90 days. 6.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 780.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,092 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 1,710.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Digimarc in the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in shares of Digimarc in the 2nd quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Digimarc in the 2nd quarter worth $365,000. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DMRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Digimarc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Digimarc in a report on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Digimarc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Digimarc in a report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.10.

Digimarc stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.58. 4,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,643. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.00 and its 200-day moving average is $39.25. The firm has a market cap of $427.15 million, a PE ratio of -12.08 and a beta of -0.02. Digimarc has a 52 week low of $17.90 and a 52 week high of $66.50.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 million. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 140.51% and a negative return on equity of 57.32%. As a group, analysts forecast that Digimarc will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

About Digimarc

Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to government and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It offers Digimarc Intuitive Computing Platform, a comprehensive set of technologies for identifying, discovering, and interacting with digitally-enhanced media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, a method for imperceptibly enhancing packaging, print, images, thermal labels, audio, and other objects with data that is detected by enabled devices, such as smart phones, computers, barcode scanners, and machine-vision equipment.

