Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 797,700 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the December 15th total of 720,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.8 days. Currently, 8.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ DGLY traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.03. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,577. Digital Ally has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $5.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.23.

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.92 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Digital Ally during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Digital Ally by 46.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,876 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 23,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Ally by 67.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,747 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 147,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.73% of the company’s stock.

Digital Ally Company Profile

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging and storage products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States and internationally. Its digital audio/video recording, storage, and other products include an in-car digital audio/video recorder that is contained in a rear view mirror for law enforcement vehicles and commercial fleets; and hands-free automatic activated body-worn cameras and in-car video systems, as well as provides its law enforcement customers with audio/video surveillance from multiple vantage points.

