Digital Gold 24-Hour Volume Hits $3.60 Million (GOLD)

Digital Gold (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One Digital Gold token can now be purchased for approximately $49.96 or 0.00565578 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Digital Gold has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. Digital Gold has a market cap of $177,464.00 and approximately $3.60 million worth of Digital Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 104.7% against the dollar and now trades at $392.35 or 0.04480299 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011412 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00191291 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00027492 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00130887 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Digital Gold Profile

Digital Gold’s total supply is 9,197 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,552 tokens. The official message board for Digital Gold is medium.com/@digitalgoldcoin. The official website for Digital Gold is gold.storage.

Digital Gold Token Trading

Digital Gold can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digital Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

