Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) Short Interest Update

Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,840,000 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the December 15th total of 6,880,000 shares. Currently, 10.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on APPS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Digital Turbine currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.41.

NASDAQ:APPS opened at $7.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.60 and a beta of 1.53. Digital Turbine has a one year low of $1.94 and a one year high of $9.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.82.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.55 million. Digital Turbine had a positive return on equity of 28.01% and a negative net margin of 9.47%. Research analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michelle M. Sterling purchased 13,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $101,618.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,882.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $287,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 974,480 shares in the company, valued at $7,990,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APPS. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Digital Turbine by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine in the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine in the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.38% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. The company offers Ignite, a mobile application management software to control, manage, and monetize the applications that are installed on mobile devices and professional services directly related to the ignite platform.

