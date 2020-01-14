DigitalBits Trading 8.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 14th. Over the last week, DigitalBits has traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar. DigitalBits has a market capitalization of $2.90 million and approximately $76,458.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigitalBits token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0154 or 0.00000175 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, IDEX and Bilaxy.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 64.1% against the dollar and now trades at $118.91 or 0.01351123 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00031231 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004636 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000050 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000742 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000081 BTC.

DigitalBits Profile

DigitalBits is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 188,254,813 tokens. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io.

DigitalBits Token Trading

DigitalBits can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

