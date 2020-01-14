DigitalNote (XDN) Price Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 14th. One DigitalNote coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, HitBTC and Bittrex. DigitalNote has a market capitalization of $4.56 million and approximately $10,611.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DigitalNote alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.79 or 0.00708379 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 39.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003343 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001394 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000106 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000032 BTC.

DigitalNote Profile

XDN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 7,372,476,768 coins. DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

Buying and Selling DigitalNote

DigitalNote can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalNote should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalNote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalNote and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.