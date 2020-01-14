Digitex Futures (DGTX) Trading Down 0.3% Over Last Week

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. One Digitex Futures token can currently be bought for about $0.0406 or 0.00000463 BTC on popular exchanges including Exrates, OOOBTC and Mercatox. In the last seven days, Digitex Futures has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. Digitex Futures has a total market cap of $31.90 million and approximately $916,423.00 worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 76.4% against the dollar and now trades at $289.00 or 0.03302285 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011422 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00183981 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00027642 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00122724 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Digitex Futures

Digitex Futures was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 786,627,318 tokens. Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here. Digitex Futures’ official message board is blog.digitexfutures.com. Digitex Futures’ official website is digitexfutures.com. The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures.

Buying and Selling Digitex Futures

Digitex Futures can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Mercatox and OOOBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex Futures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

