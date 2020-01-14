Digiwage Price Up 36.3% Over Last 7 Days (WAGE)

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded 60.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. Digiwage has a market capitalization of $12,473.00 and $13.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Digiwage has traded up 36.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Digiwage coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Digiwage alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00194665 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005495 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002751 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000230 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000864 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Digiwage Profile

Digiwage (WAGE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Digiwage is coin.digiwage.org. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Digiwage

Digiwage can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digiwage should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digiwage using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digiwage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digiwage and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.