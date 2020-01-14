Digix Gold Token (DGX) Price Reaches $50.47

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. One Digix Gold Token token can currently be bought for $50.47 or 0.00569178 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, Ethfinex and Kryptono. Over the last week, Digix Gold Token has traded up 1% against the dollar. Digix Gold Token has a total market cap of $6.00 million and $172,209.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 100.9% against the dollar and now trades at $396.03 or 0.04512467 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011415 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00192997 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00028943 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00131501 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Digix Gold Token Token Profile

Digix Gold Token was first traded on March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 122,700 tokens and its circulating supply is 118,870 tokens. The official website for Digix Gold Token is digix.global. The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal.

Buying and Selling Digix Gold Token

Digix Gold Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono, Ethfinex and Kyber Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digix Gold Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digix Gold Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

