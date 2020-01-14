DigixDAO Price Tops $24.85 on Major Exchanges (DGD)

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 14th. One DigixDAO token can now be bought for about $24.85 or 0.00278893 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, Livecoin and AirSwap. DigixDAO has a market capitalization of $49.70 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DigixDAO has traded up 25.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DigixDAO alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 100.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.03 or 0.04512467 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011415 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00192997 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00015737 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00028943 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00131501 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

DigixDAO Token Profile

DGD uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal. The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigixDAO’s official website is digix.global. DigixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@digix.

According to CryptoCompare, “The DAO token is built on ethereum. The ICO – or initial coin offering – raised $5.5million to acquire the 85% of the DGD tokens. “

DigixDAO Token Trading

DigixDAO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, HitBTC, OKEx, Binance, AirSwap, Liqui, Bancor Network, Cobinhood, BigONE, IDEX, Huobi, Livecoin, Gate.io and Bitbns. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigixDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DigixDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigixDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.