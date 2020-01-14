DIMCOIN (DIM) Price Down 10.5% This Week

DIMCOIN (CURRENCY:DIM) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. DIMCOIN has a total market cap of $84,806.00 and approximately $173.00 worth of DIMCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DIMCOIN has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DIMCOIN token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Coinbe, Cryptopia and Exrates.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 66.3% against the dollar and now trades at $336.18 or 0.03866927 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011550 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00188718 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00027737 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00126246 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

DIMCOIN Token Profile

DIMCOIN was first traded on June 26th, 2017. DIMCOIN’s total supply is 8,986,417,068 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,102,483,276 tokens. The Reddit community for DIMCOIN is /r/Official_DIMCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DIMCOIN’s official Twitter account is @DIMCOIN_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. DIMCOIN’s official message board is forum.dim.foundation. The official website for DIMCOIN is www.dimcoin.io.

DIMCOIN Token Trading

DIMCOIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, HitBTC, BTC-Alpha, Coinbe and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIMCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIMCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DIMCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

