Dimension Chain (EON) Price Hits $0.29 on Exchanges

Dimension Chain (CURRENCY:EON) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. Dimension Chain has a total market capitalization of $70.91 million and approximately $5.49 million worth of Dimension Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dimension Chain has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dimension Chain token can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00003314 BTC on exchanges including Bithumb Global and BitMart.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00015229 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004732 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 31st, 2018. Dimension Chain’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,783,561 tokens. Dimension Chain’s official Twitter account is @ex_scudo. The official website for Dimension Chain is dimensionchain.io. Dimension Chain’s official message board is medium.com/dimensionchain.

Dimension Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and Bithumb Global. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimension Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimension Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dimension Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

