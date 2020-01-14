Dinastycoin (DCY) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $18.00

Dinastycoin (CURRENCY:DCY) traded down 27.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 14th. Dinastycoin has a market capitalization of $336,772.00 and approximately $18.00 worth of Dinastycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dinastycoin coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and BTC-Alpha. Over the last seven days, Dinastycoin has traded down 20.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dinastycoin alerts:

Dero (DERO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003760 BTC.

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Masari (MSR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000212 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

About Dinastycoin

DCY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 30th, 2017. Dinastycoin’s total supply is 1,930,541,186 coins. Dinastycoin’s official website is www.dinastycoin.com. Dinastycoin’s official Twitter account is @dinastycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dinastycoin

Dinastycoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dinastycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dinastycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dinastycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dinastycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dinastycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.