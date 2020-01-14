Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Short Interest Down 10.5% in December

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,740,000 shares, a decline of 10.5% from the December 15th total of 4,180,000 shares. Approximately 9.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 348,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.7 days.

Shares of DIOD traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.33. 330,324 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,444. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Diodes has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $59.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.40.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $323.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.90 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Diodes will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Diodes news, VP Emily Yang sold 3,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $139,931.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,979.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Julie Holland sold 6,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.98, for a total transaction of $300,498.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 74,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,596,964.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 132,879 shares of company stock worth $6,373,722. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Diodes in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Diodes in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Diodes by 12.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Diodes in the third quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Diodes from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

