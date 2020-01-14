Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) Short Interest Update

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,230,000 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the December 15th total of 17,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.3 days. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DISCK. BidaskClub upgraded Discovery Inc Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Discovery Inc Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Discovery Inc Series C by 5.9% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in Discovery Inc Series C by 0.4% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 119,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Discovery Inc Series C by 2.3% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 22,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Discovery Inc Series C by 1.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 65,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Hawaii grew its stake in Discovery Inc Series C by 6.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 17,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. 56.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Discovery Inc Series C stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,839,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,448,689. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.50. Discovery Inc Series C has a one year low of $23.46 and a one year high of $31.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.74.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter. Discovery Inc Series C had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 16.81%.

About Discovery Inc Series C

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

