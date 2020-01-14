Divi Market Capitalization Reaches $19.01 Million (DIVI)

Divi (CURRENCY:DIVI) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 14th. One Divi token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000149 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Simex, Cryptopia and Bleutrade. Divi has a total market cap of $19.01 million and approximately $165,932.00 worth of Divi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Divi has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 98.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.84 or 0.03807561 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011494 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00185966 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00027453 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00123658 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Divi Profile

Divi’s launch date was October 14th, 2017. Divi’s total supply is 1,461,181,789 tokens. The official website for Divi is www.diviproject.org. Divi’s official Twitter account is @diviproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Divi is /r/diviproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Divi’s official message board is medium.com/diviproject.

Buying and Selling Divi

Divi can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Simex, Bleutrade and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Divi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Divi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Divi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

