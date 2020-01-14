Dixons Carphone (LON:DC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Goldman Sachs Group

Dixons Carphone (LON:DC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a GBX 170 ($2.24) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 130 ($1.71). Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DC. Barclays boosted their price objective on Dixons Carphone from GBX 130 ($1.71) to GBX 150 ($1.97) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Dixons Carphone to a “sector performer” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 165.83 ($2.18).

DC opened at GBX 147.45 ($1.94) on Tuesday. Dixons Carphone has a one year low of GBX 90 ($1.18) and a one year high of GBX 166.45 ($2.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.38, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 137.43 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 123.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion and a PE ratio of 21.37.

Dixons Carphone plc operates as an electrical and telecommunications retailer and service company. The company operates through three segments: UK & Ireland, Nordics, and Greece. It offers various products and services, including consumer electricals and mobile phones under the Carphone Warehouse and CurrysPCWorld Carphone Warehouse brands; computing products and services to business to business customers under the PC World Business brand; travelling services with stores at airports under the Dixons Travel brand; and services under the Team Knowhow brand.

