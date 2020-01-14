DNB Asset Management AS Grows Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,441 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $20,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 173.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on ABT. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI downgraded Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.42.

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $1,691,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,521,983.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ABT opened at $85.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $150.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $68.13 and a one year high of $89.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.53.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.