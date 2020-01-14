DNB Asset Management AS Raises Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 38.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,948 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,064 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $11,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. F3Logic LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 26,649 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 5,132 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $370,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 331,111 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $19,521,000 after purchasing an additional 32,787 shares during the last quarter. 60.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $54.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.90. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 1-year low of $49.03 and a 1-year high of $74.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.65.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $34.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.45 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WBA has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.69.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 234,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $14,801,861.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,844 shares in the company, valued at $874,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

