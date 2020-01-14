Dogecoin Price Up 3.1% This Week (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. In the last week, Dogecoin has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges including Indodax, BiteBTC, Trade Satoshi and FreiExchange. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $308.81 million and approximately $134.96 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.77 or 0.00671119 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010293 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000041 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00008904 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00023003 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 122,894,732,049 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

Dogecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitFlip, BtcTrade.im, Fatbtc, Poloniex, YoBit, Exmo, BCEX, Trade Satoshi, Coinbe, Mercatox, Crex24, Bitsane, Cryptomate, QBTC, SouthXchange, Indodax, Bleutrade, CoinExchange, cfinex, FreiExchange, Koineks, Instant Bitex, Tidex, Kraken, Coinsquare, Upbit, Stocks.Exchange, Tux Exchange, Cryptohub, Bittylicious, CoinFalcon, BX Thailand, Bit-Z, BTC Trade UA, Coindeal, CoinEx, LiteBit.eu, Livecoin, CoinEgg, Cryptopia, OpenLedger DEX, ZB.COM, HitBTC, Exrates, Bittrex, Graviex, BiteBTC, C-CEX, Tripe Dice Exchange, C-Patex, Bits Blockchain, Sistemkoin, Ovis, Bitbns, Gate.io, Novaexchange and Robinhood. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

