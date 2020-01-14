Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Position Lifted by Trinity Street Asset Management LLP

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 163.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 525,531 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 326,236 shares during the quarter. Dolby Laboratories makes up about 4.9% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP owned 0.52% of Dolby Laboratories worth $36,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DLB. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1,445.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 861,129 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $55,629,000 after buying an additional 805,420 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $41,052,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,644,535 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $106,237,000 after buying an additional 574,300 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,762,765 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $113,945,000 after buying an additional 374,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 235.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 275,752 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,814,000 after buying an additional 193,570 shares during the last quarter. 58.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Giles Baker sold 4,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.64, for a total value of $319,999.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 250,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,274,586. 38.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Dougherty & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Monday, November 11th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Dolby Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Shares of NYSE DLB opened at $69.20 on Tuesday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.09 and a 12-month high of $70.17. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.87.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05). Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 20.56% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $298.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

