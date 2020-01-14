Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,770,000 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the December 15th total of 3,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DG. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Dollar General by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Dollar General by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Dollar General by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 35,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,525,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Dollar General by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 76,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 9th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.95.

NYSE DG traded up $3.86 on Tuesday, hitting $157.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,815,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,480,073. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $155.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Dollar General has a 52-week low of $108.74 and a 52-week high of $166.98. The stock has a market cap of $39.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.50.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The business had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 21.44%.

Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

