Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Shares Purchased by Surevest Inc.

Surevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the quarter. Surevest Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,524,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,066,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,779 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,278,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,351,431,000 after purchasing an additional 892,554 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,866,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,392,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,997 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,690,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $981,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,014,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $406,373,000 after purchasing an additional 528,022 shares during the last quarter. 65.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE D opened at $82.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $67.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.66. Dominion Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $67.41 and a 1-year high of $83.93.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 6.40%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.9175 dividend. This represents a $3.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 90.62%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Argus lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.80.

In other news, CEO Diane Leopold sold 11,500 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $948,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,995,318.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

