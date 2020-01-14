Donaldson Capital Management LLC Acquires 20,705 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 81.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,705 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $6,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 410,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,461,000 after buying an additional 50,087 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. 76.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 1,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $107.49 per share, for a total transaction of $200,038.89. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 56,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,066,735.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Anne E. White acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $108.84 per share, with a total value of $108,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,399,160.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 8,405 shares of company stock worth $909,004 and sold 1,575,504 shares worth $191,219,312. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,012,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,244,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1-year low of $101.36 and a 1-year high of $139.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.20.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 35.10% and a return on equity of 107.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.49%.

LLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.67.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.