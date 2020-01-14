Donaldson Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 512,345 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,278 shares during the quarter. Walgreens Boots Alliance accounts for approximately 2.0% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Donaldson Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $30,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 216.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,281,316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $124,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,622 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 36.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,913,030 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $268,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,949 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,518.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 611,724 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,834,000 after acquiring an additional 573,924 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 205.2% during the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 746,010 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $41,262,000 after acquiring an additional 501,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 138.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 849,084 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,963,000 after acquiring an additional 493,061 shares in the last quarter. 60.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WBA stock traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $54.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,106,053. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.65. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 1 year low of $49.03 and a 1 year high of $74.94. The company has a market capitalization of $47.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $34.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.69.

In related news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 234,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $14,801,861.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,844 shares in the company, valued at $874,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

