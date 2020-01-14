Donaldson Capital Management LLC Has $33.26 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,162 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up 2.2% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $33,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Provident Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,696 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $87,118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,442 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 246,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $82,958,000 after purchasing an additional 17,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $547.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on BlackRock from $565.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BlackRock from $547.00 to $554.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine lowered BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $526.28.

In other news, insider Jerkovic Milan 3,000,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.96, for a total value of $1,961,385.20. Insiders have sold a total of 6,095 shares of company stock worth $2,900,567 over the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BLK stock traded down $2.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $520.32. 26,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,051. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.54. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $391.11 and a twelve month high of $523.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $500.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $463.78.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The asset manager reported $7.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.95 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 29.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.52 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 49.02%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.