Donaldson Capital Management LLC Has $40.21 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up about 2.7% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $40,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.3% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,436,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.3% during the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 45,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth $16,188,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $242.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.92.

In other news, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total transaction of $2,343,900.00. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total transaction of $382,992.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,565,894.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NEE traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $246.13. The stock had a trading volume of 31,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,658. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $169.35 and a 12-month high of $246.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $238.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.69. The company has a market cap of $119.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.15.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

