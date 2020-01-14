Donaldson Capital Management LLC Purchases 6,571 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,571 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $2,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.2% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 16,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 3.2% in the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 6,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 0.3% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 79,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WFC stock traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.01. The company had a trading volume of 25,804,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,903,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $222.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.11. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1-year low of $43.34 and a 1-year high of $54.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.97.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $22.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 21.67%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Buckingham Research set a $47.00 price target on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America set a $50.00 price target on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Barclays downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.61.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

