Donaldson Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 697,333 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,188 shares during the period. Enbridge comprises 1.9% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $27,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 935.0% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,035 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. 53.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enbridge stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.34. The company had a trading volume of 627,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,190,718. Enbridge Inc has a 12-month low of $32.23 and a 12-month high of $40.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Enbridge had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.6119 per share. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 108.78%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ENB. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Enbridge from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.56.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

