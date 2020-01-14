Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Sidoti

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) was downgraded by investment analysts at Sidoti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $61.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock. Sidoti’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Douglas Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of NYSE:PLOW traded down $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.17. 39,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,245. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Douglas Dynamics has a 52 week low of $34.27 and a 52 week high of $56.78.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $141.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Douglas Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Douglas Dynamics will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Douglas Dynamics by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,601,860 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,739,000 after purchasing an additional 38,066 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,084,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,167,000 after purchasing an additional 13,827 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 36.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,034,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,401,000 after purchasing an additional 276,541 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 0.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 710,382 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 0.6% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 535,857 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

