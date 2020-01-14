Dragon Coins Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $52,306.00 (DRG)

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. Over the last seven days, Dragon Coins has traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Dragon Coins token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0536 or 0.00000616 BTC on exchanges including Liquid, Sistemkoin, IDEX and HitBTC. Dragon Coins has a market capitalization of $18.69 million and approximately $52,306.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011502 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 52.2% against the dollar and now trades at $248.60 or 0.02854658 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00184183 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00027467 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00122927 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Dragon Coins Token Profile

Dragon Coins’ genesis date was December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 tokens. Dragon Coins’ official website is drgtoken.io. Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin.

Buying and Selling Dragon Coins

Dragon Coins can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Sistemkoin, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragon Coins should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dragon Coins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

