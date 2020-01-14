Dragon Option Price Up 22.1% Over Last Week (DRAGON)

Dragon Option (CURRENCY:DRAGON) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. Dragon Option has a total market capitalization of $15,074.00 and $1,826.00 worth of Dragon Option was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dragon Option has traded up 22.1% against the dollar. One Dragon Option token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including BigONE, Hoo, Bancor Network and ABCC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011728 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $215.75 or 0.02516110 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00182912 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00026365 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00120716 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Dragon Option Token Profile

Dragon Option’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,054,403 tokens. Dragon Option’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dragon Option’s official website is dragonoption.io/about. Dragon Option’s official message board is medium.com/@dragonoption.

Buying and Selling Dragon Option

Dragon Option can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, ABCC, BigONE and Hoo. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Option directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragon Option should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dragon Option using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

