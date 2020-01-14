Dragonchain (DRGN) Trading 20.3% Higher This Week

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded up 25.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 14th. Dragonchain has a total market cap of $12.01 million and approximately $198,251.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dragonchain token can currently be bought for $0.0504 or 0.00000572 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Allcoin and Tidex. In the last seven days, Dragonchain has traded 20.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dragonchain Profile

Dragonchain launched on August 17th, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 238,421,940 tokens. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dragonchain is dragonchain.com.

Buying and Selling Dragonchain

Dragonchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Fatbtc, Tidex, Bancor Network, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), CoinExchange, Gate.io, Allcoin and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragonchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dragonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

