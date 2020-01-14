Dropil (DROP) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $117,449.00

Dropil (CURRENCY:DROP) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. Dropil has a market cap of $5.86 million and $117,449.00 worth of Dropil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dropil has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. One Dropil token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, IDAX and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00025401 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 46.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006320 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001174 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003440 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 260.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00026413 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00001067 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001407 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00053897 BTC.

Dropil Token Profile

Dropil (CRYPTO:DROP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2018. Dropil’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,760,959,851 tokens. The Reddit community for Dropil is /r/Dropil. Dropil’s official Twitter account is @FaucetDrop and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dropil’s official website is dropil.com.

Dropil Token Trading

Dropil can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, IDEX and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dropil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dropil should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dropil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

