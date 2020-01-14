Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 42.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,374,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,457,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806,328 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,340,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $958,457,000 after purchasing an additional 150,937 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,841,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $430,035,000 after purchasing an additional 245,025 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 60.6% in the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 1,622,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,605,000 after buying an additional 612,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,437.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,161,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,647,000 after buying an additional 1,086,135 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWM traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $166.57. 17,577,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,937,400. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $142.09 and a 12-month high of $167.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $164.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.5973 dividend. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from iShares Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.