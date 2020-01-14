Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Buys 4,220 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up approximately 2.1% of Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $13,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 122.7% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,340,000. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 2,395 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 5,798 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDT stock traded down $0.97 on Tuesday, reaching $117.04. 4,713,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,035,961. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.61 and a 200-day moving average of $107.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $159.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.60. Medtronic PLC has a twelve month low of $82.77 and a twelve month high of $118.96.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 15.11%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Medtronic from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on Medtronic to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Guggenheim raised Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Medtronic from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Medtronic from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.52.

In other news, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $111.13 per share, for a total transaction of $555,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 52,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total value of $5,770,602.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,510 shares in the company, valued at $8,574,156.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,433 shares of company stock worth $11,704,539. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

