Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Cuts Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. reduced its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,330 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 3,329 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises 1.0% of Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in American Express were worth $6,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AXP. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 0.9% during the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 9,670 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Titus Wealth Management increased its position in shares of American Express by 3.2% in the third quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 2,815 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 8,544 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,708 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 809 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total value of $1,769,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,715,256.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,400 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.39, for a total transaction of $284,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,801.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,820 shares of company stock worth $3,033,961 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

AXP stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,798,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,869,023. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.57. American Express has a 1-year low of $96.37 and a 1-year high of $130.09. The stock has a market cap of $104.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. American Express had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 29.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 23.47%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of American Express from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $122.00 price target on shares of American Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.29.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

