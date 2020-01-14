Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Cuts Position in Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd Inc (NYSE:RNP)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. decreased its stake in Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd Inc (NYSE:RNP) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,008 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 40,497 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd were worth $5,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNP. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd by 568.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,633 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

RNP stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.97. 209,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,600. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.43. Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.55 and a fifty-two week high of $25.13.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.124 dividend. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th.

About Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

